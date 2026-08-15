Mike Evans Returns to Team Drills
Mike Evans (quad) returned to team 11-on-11 drills and caught a rope from Brock Purdy. Evans suffered a quadriceps strain early in training camp that has forced him to miss practices and the 49ers' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The 49ers have dealt with various injuries up to this point that have caused multiple receivers to miss some time in training camp. Evans is projected to be the WR1 in the offense and will be the No. 1 option in the red zone through the air. With Evans returning to team drills, he is on track to be available for Week 1. Evans is being drafted as a fringe WR2 and carries immense touchdown upside for 2026.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Noah Furtado
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Noah Furtado