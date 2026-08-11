Tommy Fleetwood a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug 11, 2026, 4:41 PM ET
Outside of the attention that a couple of names will have coming into this week in Memphis, Tommy Fleetwood makes a loud case for being the underlying favorite. He ended his regular season with six consecutive top 15 or better finishes, two of them being top fives. We haven't seen him since his emotional week in Southampton, but the quality of play displayed across the board is undeniable. During his six-event run, the 35-year-old hasn't averaged less than half a stroke in any strokes gained metric. He ended the regular season ranked fifth in strokes gained from tee to green (1.294). His time at TPC Southwind has been great, finishing T3 in two of the last three years. If he hasn't lost a step in the three weeks he's been off, we could see Fleetwood vying for a second PGA Tour victory.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf