Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Devin Williams (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a strained right shoulder, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Williams missed time recently with arm fatigue, but now he'll miss at least another two weeks with a shoulder injury. In what has been a lost season for the Mets, fantasy managers should not be surprised if Williams is eventually shut down for the rest of the year. With reliever Luke Weaver now in Pittsburgh, Daniel Duarte could be the team's favorite for saves with Williams on the shelf. Duarte recorded his second career save last week when Williams was unavailable to pitch, and he's been solid with a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts this year, albeit in a small sample size of only 15 1/3 innings pitched. The Mexican right-hander only has two career saves in four MLB seasons. Along with Duarte, former starter Kodai Senga could be an option for the Mets late in games with saves on the line.
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo