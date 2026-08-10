Joshua Baez Holds Must-Stash Upside Amid Open Role on MLB Roster
Joshua Baez enters Week 20 as a top stash target, with a clear path to the major leagues. Ahead of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals parted ways with veteran corner outfielder Lars Nootbaar. As a result, Baez faces even less competition for a spot on the MLB roster down the stretch. Additionally, the young outfielder has seen his production take another step forward, suggesting he could be on the verge of a call-up. Over his last 15 games at the top club in the system (since July 21), Baez has posted a dominant .293/.354/.603 slash line with six doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases. On the season, he has gone deep 33 times and swiped 18 bags. His five-category upside makes him a must-stash ahead of Week 20.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com