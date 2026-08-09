Josh Naylor Breaks Out of Mini-Slump With Two Long Balls Against Rays
Josh Naylor broke out of a little 0-for-9 mini-slump in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park by going 3-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs to boost his season batting average to .262 and his OPS to .699. Naylor had been in a little funk offensively over his previous three games, but since the All-Star break, he has hit .311 (23-for-74) with an .830 OPS, two home runs, five doubles, six RBI, nine runs scored, and five stolen bases in 20 games and 81 plate appearances. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians before falling to 20 homers last year with Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naylor is sitting at just 10 round-trippers this year after his two-homer game on Saturday as he continues to see a decline in the power department. He's making up for it with his speed, which is rare for a first baseman, as he currently sits with 23 steals (eight away from a new career high). He's now slashing .262/.326/.372 with a .699 OPS and is more of a threat for his wheels than his power.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com