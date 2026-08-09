Jake McCarthy Continues Excellent Season With Two Homers on Saturday
Jake McCarthy put on a show in the team's 8-6 victory over the hosting St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night, going 4-for-5 at the plate out of the leadoff spot with two home runs, three RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases. It continues a fantastic season for the 29-year-old in his first season in Denver. McCarthy is now hitting .305/.341/.516 with an .858 OPS, 13 home runs, 67 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored in 102 games across 394 plate appearances in his sixth year in the majors. He got the action going in the top of the first inning at Busch Stadium by sending the first pitch he saw from lefty Matthew Liberatore over the fence, and he later had a two-run bomb in the sixth inning. McCarthy has been red-hot so far in August, recording a hit in all seven games played while going 15-for-32 (.469) with a 1.298 OPS, three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Despite McCarthy's career-best season, he's somehow only rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com