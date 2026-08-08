Joey Ortiz Exits Early with Neck Tightness
Joey Ortiz (neck) was forced to make an early exit on Saturday, according to Hunter Baumgardt. Ortiz exited the game after one at-bat due to neck tightness. He struck out in his lone plate appearance and appears to have tweaked his neck in the process. David Hamilton replaced him at third base in the fourth inning. For now, fantasy managers should consider Ortiz as day-to-day. If he misses any time, Hamilton or Cooper Pratt could see an extended look at the hot corner. Pratt could be worth scooping up in deep leagues, especially with extended playing time.
Source: Hunter Baumgardt
Source: Hunter Baumgardt