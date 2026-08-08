George Springer Scratched on Saturday With Shoulder Tightness
George Springer (shoulder) has been scratched from Saturday's starting lineup against the hosting Philadelphia Phillies due to tightness in his left shoulder, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. Springer has been dealing with shoulder tightness for the last couple of days. With Springer starting on the bench, outfielder Jesus Sanchez will serve as Toronto's designated hitter and bat cleanup against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola at Citizens Bank Park. Springer's injury doesn't sound all that serious, but don't be surprised if he's held out again in Sunday's series finale in Philly as a precaution. The Jays start a new series back at home on Monday against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. The four-time All-Star hasn't had quite the bounce-back season he had in 2025, as he's hitting just .234/.317/.396 with a .714 OPS, 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 40 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across 86 games and 378 plate appearances in 2026. Springer did, however, hit .290 (18-for-62) with four homers, two doubles, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, and a steal in 16 games in the month of July.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Arden Zwelling
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Arden Zwelling