Michael Soroka Expected to Return on Monday
Michael Soroka (glute) threw four innings and 57 pitches for Triple-A Reno in a minor-league rehab game on Aug. 4, and he's expected to come off the 10-day injured list to start on Monday, Aug. 10, against the division-rival Colorado Rockies at home, according to MLB.com. Soroka has been sidelined since June 20 with a left-glute strain, but now that he's on the verge of a return, fantasy managers looking for rotation help should look his way. If the 29-year-old Canadian can return to his pre-injury form from this year, he'll be a real asset down the stretch for fantasy managers. In his 15 starts (82 innings pitched) in his first year in the desert, Soroka went 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA (2.92 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 17 walks for the Snakes. In back-to-back starts against the Rockies (one at home, one on the road) on May 17 and May 22, Soroka allowed only three earned runs on 10 hits while walking two and striking out 10 in 11 2/3 innings with one win. He'll be very tempting in starting fantasy lineups in his return to start next week in Arizona against Colorado.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com