Cooper Pratt Has Become a 12-Team Speed Target
Cooper Pratt is giving fantasy managers two things that can be tough to find together on the wire: batting average and steals. The 21-year-old is hitting .289 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs, and 10 steals through 128 at-bats after scoring and driving in a run Thursday. Milwaukee has kept him in the lineup at shortstop, and there is enough speed here to matter without chasing empty at-bats. The power is a different story. Pratt hit six homers in 58 Triple-A games before his promotion, and that part of his game is still developing. This is not a five-category breakout call. It is a useful middle infielder who can run and has held his own against big-league pitching. RotoBaller now has Pratt in the 12-team add tier, while he remains rostered in only 19% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller