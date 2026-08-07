Jake Bauers Returns From Abdominal Injury Against Twins
Jake Bauers (abdomen) is starting at first base and batting third in the order for Friday's series opener against the visiting Minnesota Twins and right-hander Zebby Matthews, according to MLB.com. Bauers will return to the starting nine on Friday evening after missing the last three games with abdominal soreness. Fantasy managers in traditional formats will want to get the left-handed slugger back in their starting lineups for the weekend, especially against a right-handed pitcher. The 30-year-old will return to a .270/.375/.503 slash line on the season with an .878 OPS, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 68 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across his 344 at-bats in what has been a career year in 2026. Bauers has never faced Matthews in his career, but he has hit .277 (72-for-260) with 17 of his 20 long balls on the year against right-handed pitching. He's also carrying a current nine-game hitting streak in which he's gone 13-for-31 (.419) with two homers, a double, a triple, five RBI, 11 runs, and two stolen bases. Bauers is red-hot.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com