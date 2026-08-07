Jordan Walker Back In Cardinals Lineup Friday
Jordan Walker (right knee) is back in the starting lineup Friday against the Colorado Rockies. Walker was scratched shortly before Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees because of right knee inflammation and remained out Wednesday before the Cardinals had Thursday off. The 24-year-old was batting .285 with 22 home runs and 81 RBI when the issue surfaced. He had also collected two hits, including a triple, in Monday's series opener at Yankee Stadium. Walker's return after missing only two games is good news for fantasy managers, who can get him back into their lineups Friday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com