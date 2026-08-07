Cole Young's Recent Hitting Streak has his Stock Trending Up
Cole Young had a recent eight-game hitting streak from July 26 through Aug. 2 that saw him go 15-for-34 (.441) with a home run, a double, two triples, three RBI, and six runs scored across 37 plate appearances. He capped it off with a 4-for-5 night against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 2. Young has gone 0-for-9 with three walks in three games since losing his eight-game hitting streak, but the recent hot stretch had fantasy managers giving the 23-year-old a look off the waiver wire for middle-infield help in deeper leagues. The former 21st overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft is now hitting .263/.323/.412 with a .736 OPS, 14 home runs, 51 RBI, 54 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 116 games played and 465 plate appearances as a regular for the M's in his first full MLB season in 2026. Young has definitely taken a step forward in his second season in the big leagues, and he's quietly become a steady second base option in counting-stat leagues with improved power at the plate. And with a .280 expected batting average and .334 xwOBA, Young still has time to do more damage before his sophomore season comes to an end. He's rostered in only 21% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference