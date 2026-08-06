River Ryan Remains Shelved with Hamstring Injury
River Ryan (hamstring) has yet to pitch for his new team after being dealt from the Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The right-hander was placed on the injured list on June 26 and hasn't pitched since June 17. The former 11th-rounder was seemingly headed toward a recall to the majors (he debuted in 2024), sporting a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 24.6 percent K-BB% in seven starts before he melted down for eight earned runs on 10 hits, a walk, and a hit batter in his final start before the injury. Without a clear timeline for return, a late-season return to the majors seems like the best-case scenario, but 2027 might be more realistic at this point. Either way, there is little reason to stash him in redraft leagues at this point.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com