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Robbie Ray to Make Team Debut on Friday

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Aug 6, 2026, 10:10 PM ET

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Ray is set to make his team debut against the Houston Astros on Friday. Ray is ready to take the mound after being acquired by the Padres during Monday's trade deadline. He should be well-rested with seven days off ahead of this start. The southpaw owns a 3.08 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and a 107/57 K/BB ratio across 22 games (21 starts) with the San Francisco Giants this season. He should bring some life to a Padres' pitching staff that has been crushed by injuries. The 34-year-old should be rostered in almost all fantasy formats at the moment.--Andy Webb
Source: mlb.com
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