Dylan Cease Continues Excellent Season, Strikes Out 10 in Chicago
Dylan Cease continued his amazing first season with the Jays at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, throwing seven shutout innings with two hits allowed, one walk, and 10 strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 2.28, which ranks second in the American League, behind only the Yankees' Cam Schlittler. Cease was handed a no-decision in the eventual 3-2 extra-inning loss after closer Louis Varland gave up a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to third baseman Alex Bregman. The 30-year-old hurler has been electric in 2026, and he's been especially hard to hit since the beginning of July, having allowed just four earned runs with 56 strikeouts in his six starts over that span. In addition to being second in the AL in ERA, Cease leads the league with his 184 strikeouts and is second in all of baseball. Cease will face Boston for the fourth time this year in his next outing. He's 2-1 against them with a sharp 1.83 ERA, 10 walks, and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings. In his last meeting against them, he threw a one-hitter. Obviously, Cease has been a no-brainer must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com