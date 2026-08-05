Jaylen Waddle Dealing With Muscle Tightness
Jaylen Waddle left Wednesday's practice during one-on-one drills and did not return, according to Luca Evans. Head coach Sean Payton later described the issue as muscle tightness and said Waddle is expected to be fine. The offseason acquisition caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns with Miami last season and is expected to play a major role alongside Courtland Sutton. Payton's comments suggest the Broncos were simply being cautious, though Waddle's participation in the next practice will confirm whether he needs any additional recovery time.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens