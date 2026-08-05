Dallas Goedert Still Offers Short-Term Fantasy Value
Dallas Goedert is still the starter. That part is not complicated. He caught a career-high 60 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns on 82 targets last season, though fantasy managers should not chase the touchdown total. His previous high was five. Philadelphia brought him back on a one-year deal and then used the 54th overall pick on Eli Stowers. The succession plan is easy to see, but it probably will not arrive in 2026. Goedert enters camp atop the depth chart, and A.J. Brown's departure leaves targets to replace in an offense otherwise led by DeVonta Smith. Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Stowers will all get chances, so another huge scoring season is no lock. RotoBaller has Goedert at TE16 in redraft and TE18 in dynasty, while his current redraft ADP is TE15. That is about right. He is a reasonable late pick for managers who wait at tight end and a useful target for contenders needing a one-year answer. Rebuilders should look elsewhere.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller