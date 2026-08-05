Jordan Addison Held Out With Jammed Thumb
Jordan Addison (thumb) will not participate in Wednesday's practice after jamming his thumb earlier this week, according to Ben Goessling. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said imaging came back clean, and Addison will remain on the field while the team gives the injury time to settle before he resumes catching passes. Minnesota is off Thursday, giving him another day to recover. Addison caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. The clean imaging is encouraging, and there is no reason to adjust his fantasy outlook unless the thumb continues to limit him when the Vikings return to practice.
Source: Ben Goessling
Source: Ben Goessling