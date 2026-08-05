Tre' Harris Has Matchup-Nightmare Potential
Tre' Harris drew strong praise from offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who called him "absolutely starving to improve" and a potential "matchup nightmare," according to Alex Insdorf. McDaniel pointed to Harris' unusual combination of receiver speed and a physical playing style that rivals some tight ends. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Harris caught 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown as a rookie, but he showed more late in the year, producing 187 yards over the final six games. Harris still has to earn steady targets alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, so the comments alone do not guarantee a second-year breakout. Still, his size, physicality, and late-season progress give McDaniel plenty to work with. Harris remains more of a deep-league sleeper than a dependable redraft starter, but his role is worth watching closely throughout the preseason.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf