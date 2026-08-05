DeVonta Smith Still Resting his Hamstring
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring) are both sitting out of training camp practice on Wednesday with hamstring issues, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. It's the second straight day that both receivers have been held out, but they are both expected to be dealing with minor injuries and should return to the field sooner rather than later. With both Smith and Lemon out, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Britain Covey have been working with the first-team offense, with Wicks particularly standing out, making him the current favorite to win WR2 duties behind Smith to open the 2026 regular season. Pro Bowler A.J. Brown is now in New England, which means Smith will have an even bigger role as quarterback Jalen Hurts' top aerial target. The former 10th overall pick in 2021 from the University of Alabama had his third 1,000-yard season in 2025 and will now have an even higher ceiling. Fantasy managers should treat Smith as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 going into his sixth NFL campaign.
Source: PHLY Sports - EJ Smith
Source: PHLY Sports - EJ Smith