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PGA Best Bets: Novig Matchup Picks and Finishing Position Props for 2026 Wyndham Championship

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Aaron Rai - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Betting

RotoBaller's top PGA player props, best bets, and matchup picks for the 2026 Wyndham Championship. Get commission-free odds and market edges with Novig golf picks.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
How Does Novig Work?
PGA Matchup Picks
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
PGA Finishing Position Props
More PGA Analysis and Picks

After seven months and 33 events, the PGA Tour has reached the finale of its regular season. Originally known as the Greater Greensboro Open, the Wyndham Championship has been a staple of the PGA Tour since 1938, and on 45 of those occasions, Donald Ross's Sedgefield Country Club has played as its host.

One of the shorter tracks on the PGA Tour -- the optimal profile has been well defined by its recent winners. Names like Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Aaron Rai suggest you players require the top tier ball-speeds we saw on display in Detroit last week, but instead a positional acumen which matches the timeless aesthetic of this Golden Age design

This week's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig. There are lots of juicy numbers available! As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your season-long, DFS, and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite PGA bets and props for the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge you to use their services. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, tournament matchups, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

 

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager that you win, and users can usually find better values on bets (in terms of the prices being offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds that the market is offering or set your own odds.

If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated.

Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

 

PGA Matchup Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate/available as of 8/5/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Hideki Matsuyama (-125 at Novig) OVER Ryan Gerard

Hideki already took down one UNC Tar Heel for us in last week's article, and this week, I see more value in the Japanese No. 1 against Griffin's college teammate.

While 2026 has been a breakout campaign for Ryan Gerard -- vaulting into the world's top 25 and climbing to 16th in the FedEx Cup standings -- the Raleigh native admitted this week that parts of his game have regressed.

"My ball-striking in particular hasn't been quite as good as where I want it to be. At times it's been kind of the driver and at times it's been kind of the iron play. It just kind of hasn't all lined up at the same time for the most part."

And while his putter has been able to pick up the slack in a season that has seen him fall 15 spots (about a quarter-shot per round), in the SG: Tee-to-Green rankings, Gerard's history around Sedgefield would suggest he needs the ball-striking to come back in a hurry this week.

Across his two career starts at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan has lost 6.32 shots on the greens in just four competition rounds. And despite his status as a Raleigh native, Bermudagrass has provided his lowest putting baseline versus Bent and Poa.

Hideki, on the other hand, is in the midst of his best putting season since 2018, and when paired with a driver that has made significant strides in recent months (beat the field average in driving accuracy in each of his last 5 starts), and an iron game that gained him 7.8 shots the field in Detroit last week, he looks as dangerous as anyone in this field.

I see a fifth straight top 15 as a distinct possibility for Matsuyama, and would make him north of a -140 favorite to Gerard head-to-head.

 

Jackson Koivun (+125 at Novig) OVER Cameron Young

While fading defending champion and World No. 3 Cameron Young is never a particularly inviting proposition, getting plus money on Jackson Koivun against anyone in this field is an opportunity I'm eager to take.

After relatively quiet starts to his professional career at the John Deere Classic and ISCO Championship, the last two weeks have seen the Auburn product flash the complete game that had so many in a frenzy leading up to his PGA Tour debut.

Across eight rounds in Detroit and Minnesota, Koivun hit 77.7% of his fairways and 81.2% of his greens in regulation, gaining a ridiculous 17.81 strokes through ball-striking alone. And while Young ultimately finished four shots clear of him last week, much of that margin stemmed from a rare off-week with the putter, as Koivun lost 2.2 strokes to the field on the greens.

Anyone who has followed Koivun's game for any length of time will be quick to dismiss those putting struggles as an outlier -- especially considering he gained 2.8 strokes putting at Sedgefield as a college junior just 12 months ago.

Of course, Young's history around Sedgefield needs no introduction. A career-best +10.32 strokes gained putting propelled him to a six-shot victory here last season. But 2026 hasn't been nearly as kind to the Wake Forest product on the greens. After ranking seventh on Tour in putting a year ago, Young has slipped to 90th this season and recently lost a combined 11.7 strokes with the flatstick across three starts in June.

If Koivun simply putts to his baseline this week, I think these two play this tournament on remarkably even footing. At plus money, I'm more than happy to bet the market is overstating the gap between them.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER, and spend $5 to get $50 in Novig coins.

You also get six free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

PGA Finishing Position Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 8/5/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Aaron Rai WINNER (+3233 at Novig)

In his Tuesday press conference, Aaron Rai went into detail about why he feels he's had so much success on the Donald Ross layouts of Sedgefield, Aronimink, Detroit GC, etc. in his five years as a PGA Tour member.

"One thing that comes to mind is the green complexes. Generally they're sloped back to front. Very slopy greens as well which enables more creativity with approach play, shaping, flights -- which is something I love to do"

"I think also with the greens sitting back to front there's probably an element of softness that you get with some of the longer approaches. I wouldn't say I hit the ball particularly high, so it probably helps with some of the longer shots coming in."

The stats back his insights up, as Rai has not only delivered the best three results of his career on Donald Ross designs (wins at the '24 Wyndham and '26 PGA Championship; T2 at the '24 Rocket Classic), but also some of the more prolific iron play you'll ever see on Tour. Across his last five starts at the aforementioned venues, the Englishman has gained an average of 7.54 strokes to the field with his approach play -- a per-round mean that would >2x the output of the season's best iron player: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Couple this prolific ball-striking ceiling with a driver that has long been among the most reliable on Tour (hitting 71.7% of his fairways this season), and it's difficult to find a profile that's better suited for Sedgefield. And while Aaron's putter can be a pain point at times, he's only needed a cumulative +0.99 rating over eight rounds to finish 1st and 5th in Greensboro over the last two years. I see him as safe of a projection as there is in this field, and far too undervalued as the 22nd man on Novig's outright odds-board.

 

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