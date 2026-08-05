👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

MLB Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Wednesday, 8/5/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Reid Detmers - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Get Thunder Dan Palyo's top MLB best bets and player props for Wednesday, 8/5/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
How Does Novig Work?
NRFI (No Runs First Inning) Bets
MLB Team Totals
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Prop Bet Picks
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

It's another fantastic MLB slate today, with plenty of quality pitchers to target for strikeouts and some really favorable spots for several offenses. We also have a couple of really good spots for NRFI bets, as we have at least one potential pitchers' duel in both leagues today.

If you're reading this, I'll assume you also bet on baseball regularly. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy baseball and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite MLB bets and player props for Wednesday's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge to use their services. It's a hidden cost in the odds offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similar to how investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- the site keeps no commission.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

 

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager you win, and users can usually find better value on bets (in terms of the prices offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds the market offers or set your own odds. If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated. Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

 

NRFI (No Runs First Inning) Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 8:00 AM ET

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles: UNDER 0.5 runs - 1st Inning Total (-115)

The first of our top pitching matchups happens today at Camden Yards as we get a battle of surging left-handers. Trevor Rogers got hit around a bit by Detroit in his last start, but has been in good form for the most part for over a month and is riding a 10-game NRFI streak.

Meanwhile, Reid Detmers makes his first start for the Halos since NOT being traded to Chicago (the deal fell through). He's coming off a dominant outing against Houston and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three straight starts. His NRFI record sits at 7-3 over his last ten starts, and he has arguably the best matchup on the board as the Orioles post-deadline lineup is looking quite exploitable (more on this later).

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers: UNDER 0.5 runs - 1st Inning Total (-144)

The Pirates need a win badly to stop the bleeding as they've dropped to four games out of the Wild Card. They'll turn to Paul Skenes, who is supposed to be their ace, but who has looked fairly human this year. He has been pretty effective in the first inning; however, it's been the second or third time through the order where he's run into a lot of his trouble.

The Brewers counter with Kyle Harrison, who was enjoying the best start to a season of his young career before being sidelined for the last month. He is 9-1 on NRFIs over his last ten starts, and I like his chances of blanking the Bucco bats, which have gone pretty cold lately, in the first frame here.

 

MLB Team Totals

Houston Astros over 4.5 runs (-104) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Jameson Taillon)

The Houston offense has been surging of late, scoring at least five runs in five of their last six games. They may have the best hitter in baseball in Yordan Alvarez, and added another solid lefty at the deadline by acquiring Daulton Varsho from the Jays.

They'll face Taillon, who came over from Chicago, where he struggled to a 5.92 ERA and 5.87 xERA. He allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last seven starts, and I'm not sure why we'd expect much better from him with a change of scenery. It's not as if Toronto can "fix" him in only a week, and his issue isn't control related; it's really a matter of him just not having the type of stuff that he once had back in Pittsburgh before his arm injuries.

San Diego Padres over 4.5 runs (-122) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Mitch Bratt)

This is the third straight week that we are riding the Padres' team total in this article! If it ain't broke, don't fix it! San Diego continues to hit the ball this month, and they've now scored five or more runs in seven of their last ten games. When we expand that to games where they faced left-handed starters, the hit rate goes up to 80% over their last ten games!

Mitch Bratt has not been good so far in the majors, and that's an understatement! His SIERA of 6.59 is even worse than his 5.23 ERA, and he's walking more hitters (15.3%) than he's striking out (12.2%). I look for the Padres to feast on the rookie in this spot and continue to pile up runs as they make their push for the playoffs.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive a $25 purchase match (50% off up to $25) on your first Novig purchase.

You also get six months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 8:00 AM ET

Reid Detmers OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Detmers is the top play on the board, but we are paying some juice at these odds. I'm fine with it, because just LOOK at these K-rates from the Orioles against lefties this season!

Detmers is definitely playable at over 7.5, too, as he's an elite strikeout pitcher when he has his best stuff. I try not to read too much into any narratives surrounding him not getting traded, and I tend to think he's going to want to strike everyone out today just as he would in any other start.

Trevor Rogers OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Staying in this game, we can't ignore the strikeout potential for lefty Trevor Rogers either. We saw Cade Povich whiff seven Angels last night, and the Halos no longer have Jo Adell (traded) or Jorge Soler (demoted) in this lineup.

Jose Siri is a strikeout machine, and as much as I like Mo Ballesteros, he's sporting a high K-rate, too. Guzman and Meckler both check in with K-rates well over 30%, too, yikes!

Rogers has six or more strikeouts in three straight and I like his chances of extending that streak today.

Sean Burke OVER 17.5 OUTS (-120)

Whoa, is Dan feeling okay? Aren't we betting on Sean Burke's strikeouts today? Well, you still can, but his prop has moved to 6.5 now, and he's facing a Boston lineup that has been heating up.

I like his outs prop a bit more today. He's gone six innings or more (18+ outs) in five straight starts and seven of his last eight. He's cut down on walks in a big way, and it has led to more efficiency from him as well as more trust from his manager to let him pitch through some sticky situations in the middle innings.

Will Warren OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+102)

I am not a big Warren fan, but I can't help but like his K prop today at such a low number and good odds. He's coming off a seven-strikeout performance against the Cubs, shutting them out for nearly seven innings, and should see at least four righties in the St. Louis lineup, which favors his strikeout splits (27% vs. RHP this season).

Christian Scott OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-133)

These are odds you can't find anywhere else, and you'd have to take Scott at 5.5 on other books. Take the discount, even if it means paying a bit more juice as Scott has been nearly automatic for five strikeouts this season (hit the over in 13 of 14 starts), but if you expand it out to six or more, that hit rate drops to 64% (9/14)

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/5/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 8/5



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
NBA

Andre Jackson Jr. Agrees to Deal with Raptors
NBA

Trail Blazers Not Exploring Signing DeMar DeRozan
Jrue Holiday

Expected to Remain with Trail Blazers
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
Micah Parsons

Says it's "Very Realistic" to Play in Week 6
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Tua Tagovailoa

Likely to be Falcons' Week 1 Starting QB
Carson Beck

to Start Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Aaron Rodgers

Played Through Illness in Wild-Card Loss
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
Justin Herbert

Exceeding Mike McDaniel's Expectations
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
CFB

Josh Heupel Slams NCAA for Arion Carter Suspension
Luther Burden III

Slow to Get Up After Goal-Line Hit
CFB

Tennessee Cornerback Jadais Richard Out for the Season
CFB

Indiana Debuts at No. 6 in Initial College Football Coaches Poll
CFB

Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets Confident That Kenyon Sadiq Will be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Ravens
DeVonta Smith

Sidelined With Hamstring Injury
Puka Nacua

Rams General Manager Declines to Speak on Puka Nacua's Contract Negotiations
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Sacramento Kings

Kings Eye Victor Oladipo as Mentor
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Market Could Move Soon
Buddy Hield

Hawks May Move Buddy Hield
Bijan Robinson

Agrees to Historical Extension
Klay Thompson

Draws Lakers Trade Buzz
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs Delay James Harden Signing
CFB

Edge Rusher Hayden Lowe No Longer With Miami Program
Sacramento Kings

Kings Weigh Russell Westbrook's Return
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
Caleb Houstan

Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Pierceson Coody

Still Struggling with Putter and More
Blades Brown

Enjoying Great Form Heading to Greensboro
Dak Prescott

Won't Play in Preseason
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Mike Evans

Misses Practice With Quad Strain
A.J. Brown

Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Xavier Worthy

Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Jahmyr Gibbs

Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Luther Burden III

the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Jo Adell

Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Brock Bowers

Has Been the Star of Raiders Training Camp
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Bryce Harper

Expected to Move to the Outfield
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Fernando Mendoza

"Living in the Building"
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Arjun Nimmala

Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
Luis Arraez

Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
José Soriano

Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Cam Skattebo

the Giants' Clear Lead Back
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
Moses Moody

Targeting September Return
Naji Marshall

Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/5/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 8/5