August 3, 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 8/3-8/9 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (August 3 - August 9). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like Max Clark, Braden Montgomery, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: August 3 - August 9

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Fantasy Baseball Player News

A.J. Ewing, OF, New York Mets

New York Mets rookie outfielder A.J. Ewing can contribute across all fantasy baseball formats and is getting enough playing time to make him relevant in mixed leagues to close out the 2026 campaign. In his first 69 major-league contests across 279 plate appearances in 2026, Ewing is hitting .268/.339/.411 with a .750 OPS, seven home runs, 12 doubles, 27 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 32 runs scored for the last-place Mets.

He is hitting a modest .258 (24-for-93) with a .713 OPS, three home runs, five doubles, eight RBI, 14 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 23 games (102 plate appearances) in July, but he continues to contribute everywhere and has a high long-term ceiling, primarily for his speed and amazing contact skills at the plate. Ewing's work against lefties is also very encouraging, as he's gone 17-for-63 (.270) against them with two of his seven home runs on the year.

Fantasy managers searching for outfield depth upgrades could do a lot worse than an emerging young player like Ewing off the waiver wire. Ewing is rostered in only 29% of Yahoo leagues.

Heriberto Hernandez, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez is batting .238/.307/.480 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 29 runs, and seven stolen bases across 256 at-bats. The power has firm support beneath it. Hernandez owns a 92.2 mph average exit velocity, 51.1% hard-hit rate, and 13.2% barrel rate, while his .506 expected slugging percentage sits comfortably above his actual mark.

The batting average will remain volatile because of a 25.2% strikeout rate, but Hernandez has played regularly in Miami's corner outfield and already provides more than home runs alone. Reaching 20 homers and 10 steals is firmly within range with two months remaining. Despite that profile, only 18% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. RotoBaller ranks Hernandez 36th among its Week 18 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team formats. His combination of legitimate power and useful speed makes him a strong addition at that league depth.

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