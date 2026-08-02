Joey Pollizze's Week 19 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

August 2, 2026

Joey Pollizze's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 19. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly waiver wire pickup series! These are the best waiver wire pickups of the week, and we offer a wide range of available players to pick up at each position. We will only look at players rostered in under 30% of Yahoo! leagues. Each of these players is rostered in a wide range of leagues, and several available players are rostered in less than 5% of leagues.

Joey Pollizze will once again be taking over for Nick Mariano on this premium article. These are Joey's waiver wire targets for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. Make sure to pick up these players while they are hot.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire pickups of the week. We will primarily only include players rostered in 30% or fewer of leagues. There are a few names on this list who exceed the 30% threshold, but those are only in a few cases.

Joey's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Francisco Alvarez (27% rostered), Dalton Rushing (21%), J.T. Realmuto (21%), Tyler Stephenson (7%), Jonah Heim (5%), Joe Mack (4%), Eduardo Valencia (2%), Endy Rodriguez (2%), Luis Campusano (1%), Daniel Susac (1%)

Dalton Rushing and J.T. Realmuto are both hitting the ball well as of late. Rushing is 9-for-27 with two home runs, two doubles, and six RBI over his last eight games. He just hit a big home run in Thursday's win over the Mariners and should continue to see consistent starts with Will Smith still sidelined. Realmuto is batting .265 with five home runs, nine doubles, and 26 RBI over his last 33 games.

Woo, what a homer from Dalton. pic.twitter.com/Gw8q9wgOEV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 31, 2026

Jonah Heim is a sneaky pickup in leagues with Shea Langeliers out for the year. It remains to be seen if Heim will get traded at the deadline, but if he doesn't, the Athletics catcher could be a reliable fantasy option. He is slashing .250/.286/.423 with two home runs, three doubles, and six RBI in his last 13 games. Those are solid numbers for a catcher in deeper leagues.

Joe Mack, Luis Campusano, and Daniel Susac are all pickups in really deep leagues. Mack is providing just enough offense to stay fantasy-relevant, as he has three home runs and eight RBI in his last 10 contests. Campusano has a hit in four straight games, which included a 3-for-4 game with one RBI on Thursday. Susac has three home runs in his last three games while owning a solid .266 batting average on the season.

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