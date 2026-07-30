Shane McClanahan Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Shane McClanahan (back) left Thursday's start against the Texas Rangers after three innings with an apparent lower-back issue, according to Ryan Bass. McClanahan reached toward his lower back and tried to stretch before walking off with head athletic trainer Joe Benge. The left-hander did not allow a hit, but he was charged with one run after issuing two walks and hitting a batter. He struck out three and threw 49 pitches, 29 for strikes. Tampa Bay has not announced a diagnosis or said whether McClanahan will need testing. Fantasy managers should consider his next start uncertain until the Rays provide more information.
Source: Ryan Bass
Source: Ryan Bass