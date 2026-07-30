James Tibbs III Has Cooled Off Over Past Two Months
James Tibbs III has slowed down recently after a hot start to the season. Tibbs III has been at Triple-A Oklahoma City the whole year and has hit .209 in June and .254 in July after starting the season by hitting .326 in May. He has still shown nice power throughout the season with 21 homers and 73 RBI with 77 runs scored. Altogether, he is still hitting .283 so his batting average hasn't come down all that much even with the rough past two months. Tibbs III is the No. 9 prospect in the Dodgers' system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. The left-handed hitter is now 23 years old. Originally a first-round pick by the San Francisco Giants out of Florida State, Tibbs III has already spent time in the Red Sox organization before coming over to the Dodgers. Tibbs III's recent slide could mean that he doesn't debut until next season, so fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his progress.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball