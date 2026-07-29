Russell Westbrook Draws EuroLeague Interest
Russell Westbrook is drawing strong interest from EuroLeague teams, according to Evan Sidery. The 37-year-old still prefers to remain in the NBA, but an overseas move now appears to be his most realistic path. Westbrook remains unsigned late in the offseason market after averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 64 games with the Sacramento Kings last season. The former MVP has played for seven franchises over the past nine seasons, and his NBA market has stayed thin. For fantasy managers, there is little to act on. A EuroLeague deal would take Westbrook off NBA boards, while any late NBA opportunity would need a clear role before he carries draft value.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery