Tucker Kraft Expected to Play in Week 1
Tucker Kraft (knee), who is starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, said he expects to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener this fall against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee in Week 9 in 2025, and at the time, there was a case to be made that he was a top two or three TE. Schneidman adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Kraft becomes the highest-paid tight end in the league before the start of the 2026 season. While starting camp on the PUP list isn't ideal, the Packers can activate the 25-year-old at any time, and head coach Matt LaFleur said back in May that the hope is to get Kraft back for the early portion of training camp. Fantasy managers hoping to get Kraft at a discount in this year's draft after his knee injury should think again. The former third-rounder from South Dakota State was well on his way to a breakout in 2025, and the momentum hasn't slowed for that breakout to come in 2026 now that he should be a full-go for Week 1.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman