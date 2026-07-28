Tyler Warren Has High Hopes for Colts Offense in 2026
Tyler Warren shared his excitement about the team's offense, telling a group of gathered reporters, "I think everybody's really excited... from an offensive standpoint, coming back with the same coaching staff, same core group of guys. It's always exciting to be able to build off of what you were able to do last year." The Colts had one of the league's most potent offenses before quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles in Week 14, with Warren pacing as the fantasy TE3 to that point as a rookie. With Michael Pittman Jr. no longer part of the team, Warren is expected to see heavy usage in the intermediate area of the field, and with Alec Pierce beginning training camp on the PUP after undergoing ankle surgery in March, the second-year tight end could build a sizable role throughout the summer. Warren is RotoBaller's TE4 and a player who could see enough volume in year two to make him a legitimate threat to finish at the top of the position in 2026.
Source: Matt Taylor
Source: Matt Taylor