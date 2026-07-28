Donte DiVincenzo Could Return Around All-Star Break
Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) could return around the All-Star break in February, per Evan Sidery. DiVincenzo, 29, ruptured his Achilles during Minnesota's first-round playoff series against Denver and later underwent surgery with Dr. Martin O'Malley, who has also been connected to the Achilles recoveries of Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. Before the injury, DiVincenzo was a key part of the Wolves' rotation, starting all 82 games while averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.0 threes. For fantasy, the timeline likely wipes out at least half of his 2026-27 season, making him only a deep stash. His absence should leave extra perimeter minutes available behind Anthony Edwards to open the year.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery