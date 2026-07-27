Juan Soto Says he "100 Percent" Will Play Again This Year
Juan Soto (calf) said he "100%" expects to play again this year, according to Chelsea Janes of SNY. Soto added that he thinks he's young enough to recover quickly while taking things day to day after the Mets placed him on the 10-day injured list over the weekend due to a Grade 2 strained left calf. The 27-year-old Dominican and five-time All-Star doesn't have a clear timetable for a return, though, so fantasy managers are going to have to be patient with the left-handed slugger as we head into August this weekend. At the very least, Soto is expected to miss three weeks of action after also spending time on the IL in the first half of the season with a right-calf strain. Until he can return, rookie outfielder A.J. Ewing is expected to be New York's primary left fielder. Soto has missed time this year due to injury, but when healthy, he has been his typical high-end fantasy self, slashing .283/.408/.539 with a .947 OPS, 21 home runs, 52 RBI, 46 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 293 at-bats. Keep him stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues, even though it might not be until late August when Soto is back.
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes