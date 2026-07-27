Colson Montgomery Returning From Shin Injury on Monday
Colson Montgomery (shin) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting cleanup for the White Sox in Monday's series opener at home against the visiting New York Yankees and left-hander Max Fried, per MLB.com. Montgomery missed Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros after fouling a ball off his right shin again on Saturday, but he's back in action after a day off and will have a tough matchup against the lefty Fried, whom he has gone 2-for-3 against in his career. The 24-year-old former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is one of the best young power bats in baseball, although he strikes out 31.9% of the time and is batting just .218 (80-for-367) on the year. Montgomery has actually hit better against lefties in 2026, going 29-for-114 (.254) against them with eight of his 24 home runs on the season, but he has also struggled to a .206 average (14-for-68) with a .614 OPS, three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, four walks, and 23 strikeouts in 17 games so far in July. DFS managers should definitely be looking to fade Montgomery for Monday's matchup against Fried.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com