Charlie Condon Has Been Consistent All Year at Triple-A
Charlie Condon has consistently produced at Triple-A Albuquerque this season, including a nice month of July. In 56 July at-bats, Condon has two homers and six RBI with eight runs scored and a .321 batting average. Altogether, Condon has hit 20 homers and driven in 62 runs this season with 77 runs scored, all while hitting .292. The No. 3 prospect for Colorado, Condon, the right-handed hitting first baseman/outfielder, is a valuable stash as a Rockies call-up could lead to promising numbers. If he plays his home games at Coors Field, he could show off even more statistically. Fantasy managers will want to get ahead of the game and add Condon from the waiver wire if he is not already added. He is a premium prospect who could shine soon in the big leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball