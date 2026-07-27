Kaelen Culpepper Back in Lineup For Triple-A St. Paul
Kaelen Culpepper has recovered from hand and glute injuries and returned to the lineup with Triple-A St. Paul over the past three games. He has two hits over his three games back after missing nearly a month with injuries. The No. 2 prospect for the Twins, Culpepper will likely need some time to work his way back to peak form and thus might be a long shot to make it to the big league club this season. He has a 55-grade hit tool and a 50-grade run tool and boasts a well-rounded game. The Twins might wait to see that he is back to full health before giving him his big league debut this season. Unfortunately, the injuries set him back a bit, but he should still be on the talented prospect radar for fantasy managers. However, it's looking more like 2027 could be his debut year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball