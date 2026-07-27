Bryson Stott Shows Signs of Life in Sunday's Win Over Yankees
Bryson Stott had a much-needed big game at the plate in Sunday's 11-4 win over the visiting New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. Stott went 3-for-4 at the plate with a solo home run, a double, and a season-high five RBI. The 28-year-old entered Sunday's series finale with a .268 average (19-for-71) with no home runs, four doubles, two triples, two RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base, four walks, and 18 strikeouts in 19 games and 76 plate appearances in the month of July. The former 14th overall selection in the 2019 MLB draft out of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is now slashing .252/.307/.405 with a .712 OPS, only eight home runs, 47 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 41 runs scored in 100 games and 386 plate appearances in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors with the Phillies. Power has never been a big part of Stott's game, but he does continue to have fantasy value for his speed on the base paths. Fantasy managers will hope that Stott will fare better at the plate for the rest of July and going into August this weekend.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com