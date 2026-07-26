Kerry Carpenter Exits with Heel Issue
Kerry Carpenter (heel) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Carpenter was removed from the contest after four innings due to a re-aggravated right heel issue. He was hitless in his two plate appearances before leaving. The left-handed slugger missed Tuesday's game due to the same injury. The Tigers plan to re-evaluate Carpenter, and fantasy managers should get a better timetable on his status after that. He hasn't been helping much lately anyway, going 6-for-52 at the plate this month. He should be considered day-to-day, but a stint on the Injured List wouldn't be shocking.
Source: Evan Woodbery
Source: Evan Woodbery