Matt Chapman Unlikely to Return During Homestand
Matt Chapman (abdomen) is unlikely to return during the current homestand. On Sunday, manager Tony Vitello said Chapman is still without a target date to return from the 10-day Injured List. Earlier in the week, Vitello said there was a chance that Chapman would return during this homestand that ends on Wednesday. It doesn't sound like that is going to happen with Chapman needing additional time to recover from his abdominal strain. The veteran slugger has been out since the beginning of July due to the injury. Casey Schmitt figures to continue seeing significant playing time at the hot corner while Chapman remains sidelined.
Source: Susan Slusser
Source: Susan Slusser