Jazz Chisholm Jr. is Absent from Sunday's Lineup
Jazz Chisholm Jr. will take a seat ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Yankees will opt to hold Chisholm out of the lineup against tough southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on Sunday. Chisholm could use a break after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts during Saturday's win. He's heavily struggling against left-handed pitching this season, so the Yankees will hold him out of this one. Jose Caballero will cover second base with Anthony Volpe at shortstop on Sunday. Fantasy managers should adjust their lineups accordingly ahead of first pitch.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com