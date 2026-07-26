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Kyle Harrison Set to Make Rehab Start this Week

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Jul 26, 2026, 2:47 PM ET

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison (forearm) is set to make a rehab start with High-A Wisconsin this upcoming week, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Hogg notes that Harrison "should be ready to rock" during Milwaukee's next home stand, which begins on August 3. Harrison has been on the 15-day injured list since early July due to left forearm tightness. However, it appears as though the 24-year-old has avoided significant structural damage. Across 83 2/3 innings (17 starts) in 2026, Harrison has recorded an 8-2 record with a 3.01 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts. Harrison was struck out 29.6% of the batters he's faced while surrendering just a 5.9% walk rate. Upon his return, the hard-throwing lefty profiles as a must-start pitcher across all fantasy formats.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg
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