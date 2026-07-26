Curtis Mead Set to Play Second Base in Boston
Curtis Mead will play second base for Boston, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. The Red Sox acquired Mead from the Washington Nationals in exchange for starting pitcher Connelly Early (elbow) on Saturday night. While Mead mostly played the corner infield spots in Washington, he has experience at second base as well. With Mead at second base, Caleb Durbin will remain Boston's primary third baseman. Mead has been one of the more surprising breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .254/.352/.500 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 327 plate appearances with the Nationals. With his ability to play multiple infield spots, Mead should see everyday playing time for the Red Sox the rest of the way.
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr