Bucky Irving Could be Set For Reduced Workload to Improve Efficiency
Bucky Irving (shoulder) as healthy following offseason shoulder surgery, but there are still some reasons for concern if you're considering drafting him in fantasy football. Irving burst on the scene as a rookie in Tampa in 2024 with 1,122 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 207 carries while also catching 47 passes for 392 yards as a receiver, but he had an injury-plagued 2025 and finished with 588 rushing yards and just one TD while adding 30 receptions for 277 yards and three more scores. He's looking to return to the 1,000-yard mark in 2026, but will that be possible following the addition of Kenny Gainwell? Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds writes that there's a reason why Bowles has called Irving and Gainwell 1A and 1B. Gainwell is very talented, and the Bucs gave him a two-year, $14 million deal in free agency. He has impressed new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and he will "see plenty of snaps and touches" this fall to "reduce Irving's workload so he can be more effective with fewer plays." It's how the Bucs' backfield operated when Irving and Rachaad White shared the workload in 2024. Between durability concerns and the loss of volume to Gainwell, Irving is shaping up as a volatile low-end RB2 target in 2026 fantasy drafts.
Source: Pewter Report - Scott Reynolds
Source: Pewter Report - Scott Reynolds