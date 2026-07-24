Antonio Williams a Priority Target in Dynasty Rebuilds
Antonio Williams in the third round with the 71st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old landed in a Washington offense that lacks top-tier receiver talent outside Terry McLaurin. Williams has an opportunity to win the WR2 role in camp as he battles Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown for the role. Additionally, the team will see a new offense under offensive coordinator David Blough, who is expected to run a similar offense to Ben Johnson. Williams' skillset can be magnified in Blough's system with his smooth route running from the slot position. However, his fantasy outlook for this season could take a hit if the team decides to sign a veteran receiver like Stefon Diggs, but it would not tank his dynasty value. Williams has the chance to be a top target earner in Washington and a valuable fantasy asset for years to come.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller