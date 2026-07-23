Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA

Jul 23, 2026, 9:02 AM ET
Free agent forward Mario Hezonja is all-in on his NBA return, rejecting conditional offers from three EuroLeague clubs that would have secured his rights if the comeback fell flat, per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. The former No. 5 overall pick left Real Madrid this month after a strong four-year run, capped by a 2026 Liga ACB MVP and a EuroLeague Finals appearance. The catch for fantasy managers: he has not signed yet, and Marc Stein reports his market is tangled up with the teams chasing LeBron James
. Hezonja is a 31-year-old who averaged just 6.9 points across 330 NBA games in his first stint and has been out of the league since 2020. His self-belief is nice, but temper expectations. He is a deep-league monitor at best until his team and role come into focus.--Brian DailisanSource: Donatas Urbonas