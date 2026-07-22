Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller from his two-way contract, per Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, in a move tied to their two-way reshuffle after re-signing David Jones-Garcia. Miller most recently played on a two-way deal with Cleveland, averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 33.2 minutes across six G League games with the Cleveland Charge. Before that, he spent two seasons on a two-way contract with Chicago and averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 34 games with Windy City. The 26-year-old has only 11 NBA appearances, all with the Bulls, so he remains a productive G League player rather than a fantasy option.
Source: Kelly Iko
Source: Kelly Iko