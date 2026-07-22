Jaxon Smith-Njigba Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was arguably the best pass-catcher in the NFL in 2025, recording 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets across 17 games. The 24-year-old finished the year as the WR2 in per-game PPR scoring, averaging over 21 fantasy points per contest. Entering 2026, Smith-Njigba once again profiles as the clear number one option in the Seahawks' passing game. Seattle could also be forced to throw the ball a bit more this season, as the team lost running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency after logging the NFL's third-highest run rate in 2025. By current redraft ADP, Smith-Njigba is coming off the board as the WR3 and a late first-round pick in 12-team leagues. Even if Smith-Njigba's production regresses to some degree in 2026, he profiles as a high-end fantasy WR1 who has a good chance to pay off his current draft-day price.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller