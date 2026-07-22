Is Mike Gesicki Still Worthy of a Deep-League Dynasty Roster Spot?
Mike Gesicki recorded 28 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 42 targets. After a TE13 finish in 2024, Gesicki plummeted to TE41 last season. Entering 2026, Gesicki could play a larger role in the Bengals' offense after the offseason departure of former Cincinnati tight end Noah Fant. However, the 30-year-old's production outlook will likely remain tied to the health of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, as Gesicki's best moments in Cincinnati have often come when Higgins is sidelined by injury. As long as Higgins and fellow superstar Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase are on the field, Gesicki is unlikely to see enough target volume to provide fantasy-relevant production. Still, the veteran tight end could remain a low-cost handcuff option for deep-league dynasty managers to roster for the upcoming season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller