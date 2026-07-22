Jake Tonges a Significant Player at the Start of 49ers Training Camp
Jake Tonges was targeted one time as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but had never caught a pass through his first three seasons in the league. However, he was called upon early in 2025 when five-time All-Pro George Kittle went down in Week 1 with a hamstring injury that cost him significant time, and Tonges became a steadying fantasy presence through his knack for finding the end zone. More than 11.6% of his targets went for touchdowns in 2025. While that is likely an unsustainable rate for a player who went nearly 36 months between his first and second career targets, Tonges could again find himself in a critical role to start the year, depending on Kittle's early-season availability as he attempts to return from the January Achilles tear sustained in a Wild Card win over the Eagles. While all reports have suggested that Kittle's recovery has gone exceedingly well, Tonges will have the opportunity to continue developing chemistry with Brock Purdy and the first-team offense when the 49ers hold their first practice of training camp on Sunday. His role in the red zone will also be worth paying attention to after San Francisco acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans through free agency. Tonges is not ranked among RotoBaller's top 300 players for 2026, but he could find himself in the early-season streaming conversation if Kittle is less than a full-go to begin the year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller