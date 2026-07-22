Deebo Samuel Sr. Believes He Has Three or Four Good Years Left
Deebo Samuel Sr. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Samuel touched upon the emotional rollercoaster of the free agent process and stated outright, "[I] still feel like I got a lot, at least like three, four good years left." The 30-year-old former All-Pro spent his 2025 season with the Washington Commanders after six, at times, electric years with the 49ers. While the physical toll on his body has prevented him from matching his star-making performance of 2021, in which he racked up 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, he did lead the Commanders across all major receiving categories last season and still has the versatility to make him a fantasy-viable player in the right home in 2026.
Source: Kevin Patra - Around the NFL
Source: Kevin Patra - Around the NFL