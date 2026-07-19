Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden

Jul 19, 2026, 7:51 AM ET
Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has signed a two-year deal with Swedish club Brynas IF. The 26-year-old has paused his career in North America after spending the entire 2025-26 campaign in the AHL. Anderson-Dolan amassed 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 72 games with the Manitoba Moose. He spent two seasons in the Winnipeg Jets organization. Anderson-Dolan began his career with the Los Angeles Kings and has also had a spell with the Nashville Predators, making 134 career appearances. He has earned 28 points (15 goals, 14 assists). While Anderson-Dolan's NHL career has been underwhelming, he boasts a gold medal from the 2021 World Championships with Team Canada. At his age, the Calgary native still has time to make an NHL comeback down the road.--Taavi PailkSource: Brynas IF